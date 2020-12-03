(Bloomberg) -- HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s biggest private-sector lender, was ordered to suspend planned digital launches and the addition of new credit card customers after multiple outages.

Under the order, the Reserve Bank of India asked that the lender’s board “examines the lapses and fixes accountability,” HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing Thursday. The curbs will be lifted “upon satisfactory compliance,” it said.

Shares of the Mumbai-based bank fell after the announcement. The country’s most valuable lender has seen repeated technical glitches in the past two years including one on Nov. 21 that halted its internet banking and payments services, the statement said.

Digital financial transactions have surged to a record high in India as the coronavirus pandemic pushes customers online. State Bank of India and ICICI Bank Ltd. are pushing such transactions, while Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. are expanding in the nation’s payments market.

“We have not seen this kind of strong order in the past by the RBI,” said Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice president and group head of the financial sector at ICRA Ltd., the local arm of Moody’s Investors Service. “The RBI might be trying to ensure that there are no system level failures especially at a time when online transactions have picked up due to the pandemic.”

In December 2019, HDFC Bank’s 49 million customers were locked out of its online banking platform for more than three days.

Shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.7% in Mumbai, after earlier climbing as much as 1.8%.

