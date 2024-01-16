(Bloomberg) -- HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s largest private sector lender, kicked off the earnings season for the nation’s banks with a profit jump that topped expectations.

Net income rose to 163.7 billion rupees ($ 1.97 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, according to a statement Tuesday. That surpassed analyst expectations of 157.6 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

Banks in India are enjoying strong profits backed by a robust demand for loans from both corporate and retail borrowers. Their earnings are, however, expected to diverge this quarter with margins at many banks seen to tighten, according to analysts at Jefferies Equity Research.

Investors will also be parsing results for retail slippages after the country’s regulator recently clamped down on unsecured consumer lending. While sour loans at Indian lenders have tumbled over the years, the Reserve Bank of India has been taking steps to reduce build up in risks. It has urged firms to be more watchful on risk management and said all forms of “exuberance” should be avoided.

The lender saw gross-bad-loan ratio narrowing to 1.26% of the total in December quarter from 1.34% in the preceding period. It also made a contingent provision of 12.2 billion rupees for its investments in alternate investment funds.

The bank’s net interest margin remained at 3.4%, lower than estimates of 3.56%.

