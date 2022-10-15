(Bloomberg) -- HDFC Bank Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose 20%, almost in line with analyst estimates as higher interest income boosted India’s biggest lender by market valuation, setting the tone for the nation’s bank earnings.

Net income for the quarter ended September stood at 106.1 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), compared to 88.3 billion rupees a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. A Bloomberg survey of analysts estimated an average profit of 105.5 billion rupees. Its interest income surged 23% in the latest quarter compared to the year ago period.

India’s banks are balancing a boom in income from loans, fed by higher interest rates, with signs of a slowing economy. Analysts largely expect a strong performance across banks in the September quarter, buoyed by credit growth and a lighter impact from losses on bond portfolios. HDFC Bank is the first major lender in the country to declare its earnings.

The stock closed higher at 3.3% on Friday in Mumbai.

Businesses are expecting blockbuster retail sales in the run-up to ‘Diwali,’ the festival of lights and the nation’s peak shopping season, which is expected to further boost demand for credit.

HDFC’s gross bad loans were 1.23%, coming in lower from 1.28% three months ago. It set aside 32.4 billion rupees as provisions in the quarter, compared with 31.9 billion rupees in the three months prior and 39.2 billion rupees a year ago.

Other key figures:

Total advances end of the quarter were 14.8 trillion rupees, up 23.4% from same period last year

Operating profit rose 10% to 173.9 billion rupees

Net interest income grew 19% to 210.2 billion rupees

Interest income 385.9 billion rupees, up 23% from year ago

Interest expense rose 29% to 175.7 billion rupees

Total deposits were at 16.7 trillion rupees

Total capital adequacy ratio was at 18% vs 20% last year

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.