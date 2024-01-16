(Bloomberg) -- HDFC Bank Ltd.’s shares tumbled the most in more than three years after India’s largest private sector lender reported earnings that signaled a slowdown in growth.

The stock slumped 8.4% to 1,537.50 rupees, erasing $13 billion in market value, and sent the main NSE Nifty 50 Index to its biggest slump since June 2022.

Fiscal third-quarter results from the lender, which has the highest weighting in the Nifty, disappointed investors on liquidity and deposit metrics despite net income beating consensus expectations, partly due to one-off items. Net interest margin of 3.4% also trailed analysts’ estimates of 3.56%.

HDFC Bank is the first major local lender to report results after the Reserve Bank of India recently clamped down on unsecured consumer lending to reduce build up of risks. The regulatory constraints has led to liquidity in the system turning negative for the first time since the fiscal first quarter of 2020 “so we do need deposits to be kicking in for the loans to be operating,” Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said in a call with analysts late Tuesday.

The pressure on HDFC Bank’s deposit growth and margins could be a bellwether for the performance of other Indian banks, according to Suresh Ganapathy, head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital. The industry’s 17% to 18% loan growth can’t be supported with a deposit growth of 12%, he added.

“The system is stretched,” Ganapathy wrote in a note. “The pressure is for real, be it CASA, be it term deposits. You tell me who is not struggling?.”

The S&P BSE Bankex Index tumbled 4%, its biggest fall in almost two years, with all 10 members closing in the red, the first such instance in since Oct. 23. HDFC Bank’s private sector peers Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. dropped by more than 3% each.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. reduced HDFC Bank to hold, citing slower deposit accretion and depleted liquidity cushion. The brokerage also lowered estimates on loans and earnings per share growth by 4% to 6%, while Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut their price targets.

Still, brokerages have 44 buy, six hold and zero sell recommendations on the stock, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“HDFC Bank remains the strongest banking franchise in India, but the earnings narrative will overwhelm in the short to medium term,” Nuvama analysts including Mahrukh Adajania wrote in a note.

