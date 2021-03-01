(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., said issues related to internet banking were resolved after some customers faced the second outage in three months.

“There were intermittent issues in accessing Net Banking and Mobile Banking, faced by some of our customers. The issue stands resolved,” the bank’s spokesman said in a text message.

The nation’s most valuable lender has been facing repeated technical glitches for its netbanking platform, an issue which prompted the central bank to take rare steps recently including an external audit of the bank’s technology infrastructure, and curbing digital and credit card launches. Digital payments have jumped to a record high in India as the coronavirus pandemic dissuades people from going out and using cash.

Read about central bank’s actions on HDFC Bank

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities, the brokerage arm of the bank, also experienced technical glitches on Monday. It said investigations are on to identify the root cause of the outage.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.