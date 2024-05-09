(Bloomberg) -- Stormy Daniels’ account of a 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump re-emerged this week in graphic detail in his hush-money criminal trial.

The adult film star spent two days under oath, answering questions by prosecutors in sometimes tawdry and problematic detail and defending her account under tough pushback from Trump’s lawyers.

Her testimony catapulted embarrassing details about former president’s personal life into the public and got under Trump’s skin. At times, the former president was cursing audibly and shaking his head. Justice Juan Merchan intervened and warned Trump to refrain from reactions that could intimidate the witnesses.

The adult-film actress’s time on the witness stand was meant to show the jury that Trump had a motive to pay her $130,000 to keep her quiet about the affair in 2016. He is accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payment.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche called Daniels’ testimony “extraordinarily prejudicial” and asked for a mistrial - twice. Both were denied.

“All of this has nothing to do with this case,” he told the judge.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass insisted that the details were necessary to prove Trump’s motive.

“The fact that the testimony is messy and prejudicial is why Mr. Trump worked so hard to prevent the American people from hearing this,” he said.

In a post on social media Thursday evening, Daniels said that if Trump wants to respond to her claims, he should do so under oath “by being sworn in and taking the stand in court.” Trump hasn’t said if he’ll testify. The trial resumes Friday morning.

Here are some of the most revealing moments from Daniels’ testimony:

Daniels’ publicist urged her to accept Trump’s dinner invitation and that was how the jury heard she agreed to attend the 2006 encounter. It seemed like a good idea, she said, because it could advance her career in entertainment.

“If nothing else, you will get a big story, and it will be good to get you out of this dinner. He said, I think you should go. It will make for a great story. He is a business guy. Like, what could possibly go wrong?”

Daniels, describing what happened after she joined him for dinner, said she emerged from a bathroom in his suite to find him in bed instead of seated at the table where they’d been talking. It was an intimate look at Trump’s alleged behavior behind closed doors.

“I just thought, oh, my God, what did I misread to get here. Because the intention was pretty clear, somebody stripped down in their underwear and posing on the bed, like waiting for you. I said, I got to go. He said, I thought we were getting somewhere, we were talking.”

Daniels suggested that even though she willingly had sex, she also felt intimidated. She told the jury she felt “faint” and “blacked out” but clarified that she was “not drugged.” Trump’s lawyers sought to discredit her by insinuating her account had changed dramatically since the non-disclosure deal was struck.

“I did note there was a bodyguard right outside the door. There was an imbalance of power for sure. He was bigger and blocking the way. But, I mean, I was not threatened verbally or physically.”

Daniels had to respond to repeated questions suggesting she fabricated the affair to make money. Trump’s lawyer asked Daniels why she didn’t just give a free press conference if she wanted to get the story out, instead of shopping it around. Daniels said she feared for her life after being threatened by an unknown man years earlier. Her answers about her motivation shifted during her testimony.

“My motivation wasn’t money, it’s to get the story out,” Daniels said. “It was motivated by fear, not money.”

The adult-film actress repeatedly testified that her motivation to finalize the hush-money deal before the election was to ensure Trump paid, suggesting that if he failed to do so before the election — which she expected him to lose — he’d have no motivation to pay. The defense suggested the real reason was that she wanted to extort him.

“It made me more concerned that something bad was gonna happen, and that if it wasn’t done before the election, that it was not ever going to happen because he got whatever he wanted. And it goes all the way back to me not being safe.”

Daniels was forced to explain under oath why she hasn’t paid Trump more than half a million dollars in legal fees as costs she owes him as a result of her defamation suit against the former president being dismissed by a federal judge in California.

“I don’t have the means to pay that kind of funds and because I don’t think it was fair.”

When Daniels was asked if she wants Trump to go to jail, she said she just wants him to “be held accountable.” The defense wants the jury to believe Daniels hates Trump enough to lie under oath.

“If he is found guilty, absolutely.”

Daniels gave some insight into her exchange of insults with Trump when asked if she despised him and “made fun of how he looks.” The remarks came as jurors were shown old tweets and other social media posts suggesting deep animosity between Daniels and Trump. The defense wants jurors to see her insults as evidence that she’ll say anything to hurt Trump.

“Because he made fun of me first.”

Daniels parried with Necheles when Trump’s lawyer suggested that someone who writes and directs adult films could just as easily fabricate having sex with Trump.

“If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better.” Daniels says when Necheles suggests she made up the affair.

Daniels distanced herself from any first-hand knowledge about Trump’s business records, under questioning from Trump’s lawyers. While she admitted she got the money from Trump’s then lawyer, Michel Cohen, she said she doesn’t have any information about how it was accounted for in Trump’s company. Prosecutors have argued she is central to Trump’s motive for ordering Cohen to make the payment.

‘I know nothing about his business records, why would I?”

