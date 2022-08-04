(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney, in a campaign ad for his daughter, Liz, said no one has posed a greater threat to the Republic than Donald Trump.

The elder Cheney, who served as vice president under Republican George W. Bush, said Trump “lost his election, and he lost big.” Trump tried to steal the election “using lies and violence to keep himself in power” after voters rejected him.

“He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,” Cheney said in the ad.

Cheney said his daughter, who is vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, isn’t afraid to honor her oath to the Constitution, unlike so many in her Republican Party.

Liz Cheney is facing an uphill battle for re-election in the Aug. 16 Wyoming Republican primary against her Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman.

