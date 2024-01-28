(Bloomberg) -- Nitish Kumar, who was instrumental in cobbling together an opposition alliance of 28 Indian political groups, has switched sides to form a new regional government with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

Kumar, who was heading a government with the support of few regional parties since August 2022, resigned as the chief minister of the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Sunday. The leader of Janata Dal (United) later took oath of the office for a record ninth term as he again joined hands with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the Press Trust of India.

The development in the state, which has a population larger than any nation in the European Union and sends 40 lawmakers to parliament, is a setback for India’s opposition unity as Kumar was a key member of the new alliance and was even seen as its convener to take on Modi in national elections due in the first half of this year.

“Things were not working out well, therefore I had to resign,” PTI quoted Kumar as saying after the move.

Ties between Kumar’s party and its main partner Rashtriya Janata Dal had soured, prompting him to hold negotiations with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumar had earlier formed a government with the help of Modi’s party after their coalition had retained power following state elections in November 2020. They had severed relations in 2022.

The new realignment in the state comes at a time when Modi seeks a third five-year term in the office. His election prospects are also supported by an economy that is one of the world’s fastest growing and a stock market that overtook Hong Kong as the world’s fourth-largest.

