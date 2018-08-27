(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission questioned the chief executive officer of the nation’s second-biggest bank over transactions done for the oil-rich Rivers State.

Zenith Bank Plc CEO Peter Amangbo was last week invited by the anti-graft agency “to clarify certain aspects of our relationship with the Rivers State government,” Victor Adoji, a spokesman for the Lagos-based lender, said by phone. He was not detained and was allowed to leave after making a statement, Adoji said, without being able to give more details of the case.

The EFCC is alleging that Zenith Bank failed to report suspicious transactions amounting to at least 117 billion naira ($323 million) executed on behalf of Rivers State over a three-year period, Abuja-based news website Premium Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter at the regulator and at the bank. Multiple phone calls to the spokesman of the EFCC seeking comment weren’t answered.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order in July empowering him to freeze the bank accounts of people and institutions implicated in graft investigations. The Nigerian leader, who is standing for election for a second term next year, has been accused by opposition politicians of using a war against corruption to target his opponents.

The EFCC froze the account of Benue State this month on corruption allegations after the governor, Samuel Ortom, defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. It later unfroze the account. Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s main oil-producing states and is believed to be the source of much of the opposition’s money for the upcoming elections.

