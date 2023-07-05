Head of Swiss Financial Watchdog Calls for New Enforcement Tools

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s financial regulator should be strengthened in the wake of the Credit Suisse debacle, according to its director Urban Angehrn.

The problems at Credit Suisse exposed the limits of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s oversight capabilities and lawmakers should provide the watchdog with the ability to impose fines, Angehrn wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Finma should also be encouraged to publish information about its supervisory activities and require Swiss companies to “clearly allocate responsibility” in its management structure, Angehrn wrote.

Finma has come under criticism for its supervision of Credit Suisse in the months and years leading up the bank’s collapse. UBS Group AG announced the completion of the acquisition of Credit Suisse last month. The takeover of Credit Suisse ended the lender’s 167-year independent existence.

Angehrn defended the agency’s actions and said that ultimately, Credit Suisse is responsible for its failure, not Finma.

There is no need to change Finma’s basic objectives, he said. “Finma is a supervisory authority - it is not intended to replace the boards of directors and management of companies, and it will not be a criminal authority in the future either.”

Read More: Credit Suisse Crisis Plans Greenlit by Swiss Regulator Last Year

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.