Heads of Sprint and T-Mobile Go Jogging Together in Washington

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint chairman Marcelo Claure didn’t let the market’s worries about their planned merger ruin a beautiful spring day in Washington.

Legere tweeted a picture of the two executives posing in front of the Lincoln Memorial while out for a jog in the nation’s capital on a Wednesday afternoon that saw highs in the low-70s.

Shares of Sprint fell as much as 8.9% while T-Mobile declined as much as 1.3% earlier in the day after Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department’s staff recommended suing to block the companies’ planned merger.

Just minutes after Legere’s tweet, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, took to the social network to criticize the deal.

