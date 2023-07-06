(Bloomberg) -- The Healing Co., an owner of food supplement and wellbeing brands, has attracted investment from two billionaire families as it sets its sights on an eventual Nasdaq listing.

The firm secured an initial funding tranche of $5 million from strategic partners including the Burman family, which controls Dabur India Ltd., one of the country’s largest consumer goods companies. The family office of Ingvild Goetz, heir to the founder of top German retailer Otto Group, is also investing, according to a statement Thursday.

The funding could later be increased to as much as $7 million, it said in the statement. The New York-based group is also uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, from the OTC Pink Market, and aims to trade on the Nasdaq within 12 months, it said.

The Healing Co. has been pushing to consolidate the fragmented market for nutritional supplements. It agreed in March to acquire the wellbeing experiences businesses of health and spirituality guru Deepak Chopra, who now serves as the firm’s chief scientific adviser. Last year, it bought nutrition brand Your Super.

The Healing Co. was founded by model and entrepreneur Anabel Oelmann and Simon Belsham, the former president of Walmart Inc.’s Jet.com e-commerce business.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.