(Bloomberg) -- The reopening of the U.K. economy sent hoards into restaurants, clubs -- and doctors’ practices. Health and social work contributed the most to the 1.5% growth in June services output as patients paid “more frequent visits” to their local doctor, according to Hande Kucuk, an economist at NIESR in London. The British economy grew faster than expected in June, but it’s likely to slow as the excitement of loosened restrictions begins to fade.

