(Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Kahr was most recently a senior managing director in Blackstone’s private equity group where she helped lead investments in the health-care and industrials sectors. She spent 17 years at Blackstone and became the youngest corporate principal at the investment firm.

Representatives for Cinven and Blackstone declined to comment.

The move comes amid a boom in health-care mergers and acquisitions. At Blackstone, Kahr worked on deals including the firm’s investment in Precision Medicine Group.

