The health-care sector offers opportunities for diversification, according to one portfolio manager.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman, Robert Moffat, a portfolio manager at Middlefield Group, said that the health-care sector has a far smaller presence in Canadian equities markets when compared to U.S. markets. He notes that health care accounts for around one per cent of the Toronto Stock Exchange and about 15 per cent of the S&P 500.

“Just by investing in health care, that does give you some diversification outside of Canada,” Moffat said.

“Health care is definitely a diversified sector in itself; you have certain companies that have growth characteristics, certain companies that have value or defensive characteristics, [or] high dividends.”

Within the health-care sector, Moffat said he likes Novo Nordisk (NVO), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Dexcom (DXCM).

His firm owns all of the stocks mentioned above. He and his family do not.

