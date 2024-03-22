(Bloomberg) -- Auna SA shares fell 20% in its first day as a public company, after the Latin America-focused health-care services provider’s US initial public offering raised $360 million and priced below a marketed range.

The shares closed at $9.60 each on Friday, versus an IPO price of $12. The operator of hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru and Colombia intends to use $350 million of the proceeds for repayment connected to the financing of an acquisition in 2022, according to its filings.

The company sold 30 million shares at $12 each on Thursday after marketing them for $13 to $15 apiece.

Auna’s offering joined a flurry of first-time share sales in the US this week, including social media platform operator Reddit Inc.’s debut after the company and its shareholders raised $748 million, and semiconductor connectivity firm Astera Labs Inc. whose IPO raised $713 million. Auna’s slump contrasts with another recent US listing from the region, Mexican discount retailer BBB Foods Inc., whose shares are up 35% since its $677 million IPO in February.

Auna, which filed for a US IPO more than three years ago, was founded in Peru in 1989 and re-domiciled to Luxembourg last year. In addition to its hospitals and clinics in the region, it provides health-care plans in Peru and dental and vision plans in Mexico, its filings show.

The company is controlled by Enfoca, a Peruvian investment firm that owns about 73% of the company following the IPO, the filings show. The company reserved 5% of the available shares for employees and other individuals associated with the firm. AFP Integra SA, a Peruvian pension fund manager, agreed to purchase as much as $100 million worth of Auna shares in the offering.

Auna reported a net loss of about 214.3 million Peruvian sol ($58 million) in 2023, as it repaid debt and paid an early repayment penalty, its filings show. That loss had increased from 76.8 million sol in the year before. Auna had 914.2 million sol in revenue last year, up 28% from 716 million sol in 2022.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Santander SA led the offering. The company is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AUNA.

