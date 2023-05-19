Health Costs of Wildfires Are Becoming Clearer: Big Take Podcast

The “Black Summer” bushfires devastated Australia in 2019 and 2020. As wildfires become more frequent in the US, Europe, and around the globe, Bloomberg reporters Amy Bainbridge and Angus Whitley join this episode to discuss what doctors have learned from Australia’s fires about the long-term health hazards of breathing wildfire smoke, especially for children.

Read more: Wildfire’s Toxic Legacy Leaves Children Gasping for Air Years Later

