(Bloomberg) -- The free-fall in health insurance stocks following comments from presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders should stop well before November 2020, a Goldman Sachs analyst said.

UnitedHealth Group’s shares sank 4 percent yesterday closing at the lowest in over a year as political concerns outweighed an earnings beat. The shares of HMO peers followed. S&P 500 Managed Care stocks have lost 11 percent so far this year, while the rest of the index has advanced 16 percent.

“This moment in time is not unprecedented,” Goldman’s Stephen Tanal wrote in a note to clients, as “managed care stocks tend to suffer bouts of volatility and severe multiple compression ahead of presidential elections.” Tanal added that the stocks "tend to stop going down well in advance of the election."

Compared to other recent retreats, including a 16 percent rout ahead of the 2016 election, these stocks are likely closer to the bottom than not, Tanal noted. A recovery will hinge on whether it appears a single-payer policy would truly ban private health insurance policies, he said.

Hospitals joined the sell-off yesterday. Tenet Healthcare dropped 11 percent, and the largest publicly-traded hospital ,HCA Healthcare, sank 10 percent. Analysts were also quick to defend them. The drop for HCA is overdone, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut told clients, noting “we will still need hospitals to be viable even if Medicare for All is enacted.”

With health-care services now trading at steep discounts, BMO analyst Matt Borsch called yesterday’s sell-off the continuation of a “contagious unwind” for once-favored stocks. “While we can’t predict the turning point here, we do not believe it is far away,” he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cristin Flanagan in New York at cflanagan1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Steven Fromm

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.