(Bloomberg) -- US health insurer stocks dropped sharply after a CVS Health Corp. executive suggested that its fourth-quarter medical costs would be higher than previously expected.

A key measure of medical expenses as a proportion of premiums may exceed the company’s target for the year, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Cowhey said Monday in a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

“We’ve continued to see pressure” in the health-care benefits business, Cowhey said in the presentation. Medical costs as a percentage of premiums may be higher than the 86% the company had anticipated in 2023, based on results from the fourth quarter, he said. The company forecast the measure, known as medical-loss ratio or medical benefit ratio to be about 87.2% in 2024.

CVS shares dropped as much as 3.2%, the most intraday since November, reversing earlier gains. Shares of other insurers including Elevance Health Inc., Centene Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. also fell after the comments.

