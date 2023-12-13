Health Spending Took Up a Smaller Share of US Economy in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- US health spending rose 4.1% to $4.5 trillion last year, an annual growth level more typical of pre-pandemic times.

The nation’s health-care tab — the collective spending of governments, businesses and households — took up a smaller portion of the overall economy for the second straight year, according to data published Wednesday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

That’s a reversal of a decades-long trend, when each year health expenditures would account for a greater share of gross domestic product. In 2020, when Covid-19 pandemic relief measures collided with a sharp recession, the measure topped out at a record high 19.5%. It fell to 17.3% in 2022.

The health sector’s proportion of overall GDP shrunk partly because health-care prices rose at a slower pace than prices in the broader economy. Health-care inflation was 3.2% in 2022, compared to 7.1% overall, the researchers said.

Much of health care is paid for by government programs or long-term contracts, where payment rates change more slowly than private market prices.

Medication costs outpaced the growth in total health spending. Spending on retail prescription drugs rose by 8.4%, to more than $400 billion, in 2022, partly driven by uptake of high-priced diabetes and obesity medications.

Wednesday’s report is another piece of evidence the health-care system is moving past the extreme days of the Covid crisis. That shift has hit companies, including vaccine-maker Pfizer Inc., which boomed as people rushed to get shots and drugs to treat the respiratory virus.

The results were published in the journal Health Affairs.

