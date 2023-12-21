(Bloomberg) -- Few on Wall Street predicted that the frenzy for weight-loss treatments would supercharge Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S to be two of the most valuable drugmakers.

Entering the year analysts were calling for Lilly’s shares to rise by about 8%, less than half of the Street’s expectations for the broader market. Even its most bullish analyst, Morgan Stanley’s Terence Flynn, only saw about 20% upside. Instead shares ripped more than 50% and added close to $200 billion in value.

Meanwhile, medical technology companies — including Insulet Corp. and Baxter International Inc. — were pummeled as investors saw Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy eating away at the need for everything from insulin pumps to knee surgery. That, coupled with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. poised for record declines, has put the US health-care sector on track for its first back-to-back annual loss in more than twenty years.

Political risks, elevated interest rates and the evolution of weight-loss drugs promise to keep investors on their toes next year.

“It’s a tricky setup,” said Jared Holz, a strategist at Mizuho Securities. “There aren’t that many names that I would consider to be trading at a discount to where they could or should be trading. Most of the single stocks in the sector seem like they’re fairly priced.”

With device makers recovering at least 30% off their lows, “the doomsday scenario is off the table,” Holz said.

Still, with health-care stocks lagging the S&P 500 in their worst performance relative to the broader market in almost 25 years, some investors expect the sector to make up for lost ground as weight-loss drug hype cools.

Obesity drugmakers are priced for perfection, according to Shams Afzal, a portfolio manager at Carnegie Investment Counsel. Shares of Lilly — the maker of rival drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound — trade at about 46 times projected earnings.

“It very much remains the stock picker’s market,” Afzal said. If the broader market rally continues, “health care is going do its fair share of heavy lifting to make up for 2023.”

Biotech, Devices Rebound

Some see room for a further comeback in medical-device stocks and biotechs.

“Those are the two sub-sectors that have the greatest potential to improve specifically off the depressed levels they’re at,” Mike Perrone, a health-care specialist at Baird said. “If the economy’s slowing, they want to get more defensive and health care is a great defensive sector.”

The highest interest rates in decades and a series of poor clinical trial readouts have crushed high-risk, high-reward biotechnology companies.

Last week’s pivot from US policymakers prepping for multiple rate cuts next year erased the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF’s (ticker XBI) year-to-date losses. The equal-weighted ETF notched annual drops of more than 20% over the past two years.

Bank of America Corp. analysts called out BridgeBio Pharma and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as some of their top picks ahead of key updates. Carnegie’s Afzal sees promise in Stryker Corp. and Abbott Laboratories as an aging demographic buoys the use of a range of devices.

Services Slump

Challenges in China have pressured laboratory tools and services providers. Equipment makers, who earn revenue selling lab equipment and supplies to drug developers, also fended with a slowdown in biopharmaceutical company spending.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Asad Haider predict life sciences tools will outperform next year while health insurers and dental stocks face a tougher backdrop.

Bioprocessor Avantor Inc. is one of the tool companies that will start to recover first, they said.

Pharma Hangover

Strategists and portfolio managers alike recommended steering clear of large-cap drugmakers.

While the obesity drug market is expected to eventually reach $100 billion many investors expect those drugmakers to be laggards in 2024. Questions remain on if they can meet the overwhelming demand for the medicines and secure broad commercial coverage.

Read more: Weight-Loss Stock Winners This Year Risk Being Losers in 2024

“If they’re not able to deliver on the execution, then it just doesn’t matter what the target market is going to be,” Afzal said. “Now it’s time to show what management is capable of.”

The US government’s plan to negotiate prescription drug prices also threatens big pharma’s future profits. And there’s increasing pressure to find new sources of revenue ahead of looming patent expirations on top-selling drugs.

That should reignite mergers and acquisitions. This year was in-line with 2022 with 16 deals of $1 billion or more announced or completed in the first nine months of 2023, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, well below the 2015 peak. But Pfizer and Amgen Inc. megadeals clearing regulatory hurdles has spurred optimism.

“The success we’ve seen from some of these larger acquisitions closing with minimal concessions or less concessions than expected, point to a potential rebound,” said Lis Agosto, a senior health-care analyst at Global X, an ETF firm.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.