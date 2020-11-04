Health stocks wake up to 'best of all worlds' after election day

Drugmakers are climbing in Europe and health insurers are set to gain in the U.S. after Democrats failed to sweep over election results in a “blue wave”. While the presidency remains up in the air, health-care analysts were largely positive about the results, with SVB Leerink calling the outcome, so far, the “best of all worlds.”

“Even though drug pricing and reimbursement reform have seen support from both Democrats and Republicans, we expect the Senate’s filibuster-proof, 60-vote supermajority requirement to pass major legislation will shield the biopharma industry from the most controversial reforms,” SVB Leerink Geoffrey Porges told clients in a research note.

Deals in the sector are likely to continue unabated, particularly for companies targeting new cancer medicines, said Michael Yee, an analyst with Jefferies. He called the results “a clearing event that allows investment across more fundamentals, rather than fears of headlines.”

Goldman analyst Asad Haider also called out the divided government as positive for health insurers, saying the managed care sector faces less risk of a “large progressive public option” or a corporate tax increase.

UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc. climbed more than six per cent in premarket trading and Anthem Inc. rose 5.7 per cent. Large-cap biotechs also advanced with Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. all climbing in the low single digits before the market opened.