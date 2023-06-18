(Bloomberg) -- Health technology firm Enlitic is considering an ASX listing, the Australian Financial Review reported Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

The San Francisco-based company’s management has met with firms including Barrenjoey Markets Pty Ltd and Shaw & Partners Ltd. to select a broker line-up, the newspaper reported.

Enlitic may raise about A$40 million ($27.5 million) for a A$300 million market capitalization, AFR said, without providing more detail.

The company uses artificial intelligence to train software to read things like radiology scans.

