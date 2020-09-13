(Bloomberg) -- A group of medical frontline workers in the Philippines opposes the government’s decision to ease distancing rules in public transport, saying it will further increase coronavirus infections in the country.

“It’s still too early,” Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 spokesman Antonio Dans said in a virtual briefing Monday, referring to the timing of the government’s decision to allow more passengers in public transport by gradually easing the 1-meter distancing rule. “Our coronavirus cases will most likely increase, and our recovery will slow,” he said.

The Department of Health said in a statement Sunday that people should still opt for transport with at least 1 meter of distancing, and “be extra vigilant” if they’re unable to. The Philippines has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with over 261,000 cases as of Sept. 13.

