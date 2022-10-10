(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings Plc surged in its trading debut on Monday, highlighting still-robust demand for listings in oil-rich Middle Eastern countries against a backdrop of negative global sentiment.

Burjeel Holdings rose 20% to almost 2.4 dirhams ($0.65) in Abu Dhabi. The healthcare provider had scaled down its offering to nearly $300 million from the initial $750 million in September following the purchase of a stake by a firm controlled by Abu Dhabi’s royal family.

Founded by Shamsheer Vayalil and owned by VPS Healthcare, Burjeel is the first privately-owned company to go public in the UAE this year. It operates hospitals and medical centers in the UAE and Oman and is planning an expansion into Saudi Arabia.

Burjeel had offered about 550.7 million shares, representing 11% of the firm. The IPO valued the company at 11.6 billion dirhams.

The firm had priced the deal at the bottom range of 2 dirhams a share, an unusual move for the region which has emerged as a bright spot in a quiet IPO market globally.

No other company going public in UAE this year has priced its offering at the bottom of the range, with all listings either coming at the top or at a fixed price.

The Middle East has been one of the busiest IPO markets in 2022, a year otherwise marked by stock selloffs and recession fears. Elevated oil prices and investor inflows have helped to drive deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, and the pipeline remains busy.

