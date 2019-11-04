(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Siemens Healthineers AG said it expects sales to grow at least 5% annually over the next three years as the maker of MRI scanners and blood-test analyzers reported fourth-quarter earnings that met analysts’ expectations.

Basic earnings per share in the fourth quarter were 50 euro cents (56 U.S. cents), the company said in a statement Monday, matching the average estimate by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 12% to 4.14 billion euros, beating the average estimate of 3.99 billion euros.

In 2020, the company expects to increase revenue by 5% to 6%, while EPS will advance 6% to 12%. For 2021 and 2022, Healthineers expects at least 5% annual growth in revenue, and about a 10% annual increase in EPS. A margin target for its blood-testing Atellica platform was pushed back by two years to 2024. The company suggested a dividend of 80 cents a share.

“We are taking the challenges at Diagnostics vigorously,” Healthineers Chief Executive Officer Bernd Montag said in the statement. “We are now entering the next, so-called Upgrading phase.”

Healthineers, still mostly owned by Siemens AG after an IPO in 2018, is trying to find growth fields outside of MRI scanners and CT machines that it is best known for. The company initially sold investors on its growth potential by focusing on Atellica, a platform for blood tests, but has so far failed to meet its own internal targets for the product. The company shipped 1820 units of the Atellica system by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, meeting a lowered target of 1800.

Another area of potential expansion for Healthineers is minimally invasive surgery, where the company is planning to combine its scanners with robotics in order to create products that guide doctors through catheter-based surgery in cases like strokes. It bought Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. for $1.1 billion in August to gain a foothold in the robotics segment.

