(Bloomberg) -- Healthpeak Properties Inc. agreed to buy Physicians Realty Trust in an all-stock transaction, creating a company with a 52 million-square-foot real estate portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, each Physicians Realty share will be converted into 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share, the companies said in a statement Monday. The purchase price is about $2.64 billion based on Physicians’ closing price Friday.

The combined company’s portfolio includes about 40 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of outpatient medical properties concentrated in such high-growth markets as Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Phoenix and Denver. The firm will benefit from the two companies’ relationships with top US health systems, they said in the statement.

“With a broader footprint in strategically important markets and a high-quality portfolio, we will be able to better serve the real estate needs of leading health system, physician and biopharma tenants, which we believe is a competitive advantage,” Healthpeak Chief Executive Officer Scott Brinker said in the statement. Brinker will lead the combined company as president and CEO.

The deal, scheduled for completion in the first half of next year, is expected to add to per-share funds from operations for both companies.

