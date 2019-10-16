(Bloomberg) -- India’s top court Wednesday concluded hearing 40 days of arguments over the ownership of land in the northern city of Ayodhya that is at the heart of a long-drawn and polarizing religious dispute over the construction of a temple on the site of a demolished mosque.

The dispute over ownership of the 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya has been India’s most politically divisive and emotive row for decades. The promise of building a grand temple to the Hindu god Ram at the Ayodhya site is a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Hindu nationalist agenda. It was one of the campaign promises that propelled him to re-election this year.

The court did not give a date for the verdict.

