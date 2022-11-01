(Bloomberg) -- The boom-and-bust journey of Abiomed Inc. shares is coming to a close with Johnson & Johnson’s offer to purchase the heart pump maker for $17.3 billion.

The stock is up 50% Tuesday to $378.50 after J&J said it would buy the firm for $380 per share in cash. The shares closed Monday at $252.08, putting the deal premium at more than 50%. Prior to the announcement, Abiomed had lost 30% this year -- it’s now up 5.4% for 2022. Meanwhile, J&J shares are down 1% on Tuesday.

For years, Abiomed has swung between being one of the best performers in the S&P 500 Index to one of the worst, as investor sentiment around its growth path wavered with its market value surging.

“We’ve followed Abiomed for more than a decade and it has tended to be one of the more volatile, debated names we’ve covered,” BTIG analyst Marie Thibault, who holds a neutral rating on the stock, wrote in an email on Tuesday. “From reimbursement concerns years ago to debates about the pace of Impella adoption and various clinical data presentations, ABMD has seen plenty of ups and downs.”

The stock caught investor’s attention when it surged 73% in 2018, making it one of the top performers in the S&P 500 that year amid optimism for its Impella devices. It followed that with a 48% drop in 2019, becoming one of the benchmark index’s biggest losers.

The stock hit its highest intraday level since January 2021 on Tuesday, posting its best intraday gain since 1989. If that holds until the end of the session, it’ll mark the loftiest close for the shares since November 2018.

The premium Abiomed is getting, as well as an agreement that could make the stock worth $35 per share more depending on certain goals, make it “clear JNJ is serious about this acquisition,” Thibault said. She doesn’t expect other bidders to emerge.

