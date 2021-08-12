(Bloomberg) -- Record daily temperatures are expected in cities on the U.S. East Coast on Thursday, straining power grids and causing a “life-threatening situation” for the region.

Newark, New Jersey, is forecast to soar to 99 degrees (37 Celsius), topping the Aug. 12 record of 98 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1944, while John F. Kennedy International Airport will reach 93 degrees, surpassing 92-degree mark reached in 1970, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group. The region’s heat index -- a combination of temperature and humidity and a measure of how hot the weather will actually feel -- will be as high as 112, Rouiller said.

“There’s no doubt that these next two days will be the hottest we’ve seen all summer long,” said Rouiller. He expects the searing conditions to hit cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Washington especially hard, with temperatures and energy demand remaining high even at night. He also said overnight lows in New York City will remain above 80 degrees.

“All that cement is going to radiate heat indoors, and it’ll be a life-threatening situation for urban centers,” he said.

Coast-to-Coast Heat Will Break Records and Steam New York City

The utility that provides power to New York City, Consolidated Edison Inc., expects power usage to peak at 12.1 gigawatts on Thursday, the highest this summer, and close to its record of 13.3 gigawatts, according to spokesman Jamie McShane. The utility has urged customers to conserve power, increased staffing levels and is holding meetings in its emergency response center every four hours.

