(Bloomberg) -- Hot temperatures are rising across the continent as wildfires destroy parts of a Spanish island and Germany issued red alerts for widespread thunder storms.

Fires are tearing through the countryside on Tenerife, with 150 firefighters and 50 military personnel battling to contain flames that prompted the evacuation of five villages and 3,000 people, according to the local government’s website. Severe thunderstorms are forecast across Germany on Thursday, with Europe’s network of national meteorological services warning citizens to pay careful attention to weather developments.

The extreme temperatures that have gripped Europe this summer show no sign of cooling after July was confirmed as the hottest month on record. Strong and expansive heat is anticipated for the rest of this week, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

“Some of the highest maximum temperatures are forecast to rise as high as the upper 30s to low 40s in southern France and Spain over the course of the next 5 days,” Maxar said in its daily report on Thursday.

Germany will also get gradually hotter, with the mercury reaching as high as 32C (90C) over the weekend in Frankfurt. The extreme heat this summer has caused panic across the nation, as Germans struggle to prepare for rising temperatures.

Severe heat warnings stayed in place in Lyon, Grenoble and other areas of southeast France, telling people not to go out during the hottest hours of the day.

Any below normal temperatures are primarily seen in northern Europe, although with little coverage in general, said Maxar. The outlook for England continues to be cold and rainy, with moments of warmth early next week.

