(Bloomberg) -- Cool and stormy weather at the corners of the US are helping trap heat across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley, where daily weather records are toppling as baking temperatures linger.

Low pressure systems in the Pacific Northwest and across northern New England have helped pin a high pressure dome over the central US that amplifies heat like a magnifying glass over the region. The US has seen 1,853 daily weather records fall for daytime highs and overnight warmth in the last seven days, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Information. Denver and Chicago were among cities that set new record highs earlier in the week.

A weather front will cut down on some of the heat across the Great Lakes and deliver intense storms from New York to the Carolinas, though the high temperatures will just rebuild further to the west from Colorado to the Dakotas over the weekend, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services and meteorologist for Bloomberg Radio.

“That is quite the front that is going to break the heat wave across the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys for the weekend,” he said.

The shift is bringing an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, high winds and hail across Pennsylvania and upstate New York, including Pittsburgh, Rochester and Utica on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, the Midwest continues to swelter, with St. Louis forecast to reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) and Chicago expected to see 91 degrees, with Memphis hitting 99.

The low pressure, rain and cooler temperatures that have set up across the Pacific Northwest and northern New England so far this season have allowed the high pressure and heat to build up across the central US, Carolan said. This pattern will linger this weekend, bringing clouds and temperatures into the 50s across northern New England and prospects of more rain across the upper Rocky Mountains.

The lingering heat across the mid-Atlantic region will push electricity demand higher as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners. In the central US, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator that oversees the electrical grid sent notices to transmission line and power plant owners to bring on more supply to meet cooling demands across the region.

High winds and thunderstorms have helped knock out power to thousands across the Midwest. About 211,000 customers were without power in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia as of early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility outages.

As temperatures and humidity drop in eastern and central US, the heat will begin building again across Colorado and Nebraska and push up into the northern Great Plains, Carolan said. Thursday’s heat advisories stretch from Kansas to West Virginia and between Indiana and Florida.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.