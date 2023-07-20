(Bloomberg) -- The US continues to bake. Nearly a quarter of the population, or 80 million people, will experience actual temperatures or a heat index of 105F degrees through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretch from California’s Central Valley to Miami.Phoenix – the fifth largest city in the US – extended its record streak of days above 110F to 20 on Wednesday with a high of 119, or the hottest it has been there since 2017, Isaac Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said. Phoenix also broke its record average daily temperature Wednesday with a reading of 108, which bested the old mark of 106.5 set in 1990.

The forecast calls for the high to reach 119 Thursday and 119 Friday. In addition, the city has yet to receive any measurable rainfall.

Some other temperatures around the US: Fresno should reach 104F; Sacramento, 103F; Dallas, 104F with a heat index of 110; Houston, 100F with a heat index of 107; Little Rock and New Orleans, 99F with a heat index of 109; and Miami, 93 with a heat index of 108. The water temperature off Miami is currently 89.1F, which is warmer than the current temperature in the city of 85F.

And where it isn’t mind wrecking hot it is raining.

In India, torrential rain is falling across western parts of the country and there are alerts and warnings almost everywhere else.

Meanwhile in Japan, there is an emergency warning for landslides caused by heavy rain in Iwate and Akita.

In other weather news:

Europe: Extreme heat across the Mediterranean is expected to build into the weekend, testing records in fire-ravaged Greece after easing slightly on Thursday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is still making wide circles out in the central Atlantic far from land. Meanwhile a tropical wave edging into the Atlantic from Africa has a 20% chance of becoming the season’s next storm. It’s again in the main development region, which really shouldn’t be so ripe for systems at this time of year. There is also a potential storm brewing around the Philippines.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.