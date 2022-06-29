(Bloomberg) -- Japan issued a heat stroke alert for several regions in the country including the nation’s capital, urging people to take health precautions amid scorching temperatures.

Tokyo’s energy grid continues to be strained, as the government placed the area under a power crunch advisory for a fourth consecutive day. Temperatures in the city are expected to rise to as high as 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, according to the country’s meteorological agency.

While temporary disruption at a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Japan is also adding to the pressure of keeping a stable grid, the government said there isn’t any risk of blackouts.

