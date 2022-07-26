(Bloomberg) -- The searing heat that has gripped China for over a month has boosted power generation to a record high in southern regions, leading to outages in some places as demand for air-conditioning strains the network.

China Southern Power Grid Co., the country’s second-largest operator supplying five provinces, said soaring demand lifted power generation to a record 223 gigawatts on Monday, 3% higher than last year’s peak load, according to a posting on WeChat.

In the economic powerhouse of Guangdong province, supply surged 4.9% to an all-time high of 142 GW. The company said its drones had detected malfunctions in the connections supplying the city of Guangzhou, causing blackouts in some districts.

Southern China is expected to see persistent heat over the next 10 days, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or more in some parts, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Every additional degree of heat requires as much as 5 GW of extra capacity, said Yang Lin, an official at China Southern Power. Southern regions have seen demand of over 200 GW for nearly a fortnight, he said.

Coal Supplies

The heat wave has tested China’s ability to keep its factories running, from the eastern manufacturing center of Zhejiang that borders Shanghai to the technology hub of Shenzhen in the south, which is also threatened by supply chain disruptions caused by rising numbers of Covid cases.

The China Electricity Council forecasts that nationwide power demand will rise by 7% on year in the second half, as China turns to more infrastructure spending to support the economy. The council expects periodic shortages during peak demand periods in southern, eastern and central China, and an overall “tight balance” over the summer.

Power firms, which are suffering from high fuel prices, have called on Beijing to release new coal capacity of 300 million tons as soon as possible, and to ensure that daily output of the mainstay fuel is kept around record levels of 12.6 million tons through the year, according to the council’s half-yearly report released on Friday. The industry has also recommended import subsidies to prevent shortages.

In the meantime, China continues to speed up coal expansion approvals. The environment ministry has given the greenlight to 20 coal mining projects in the first half of the year as part of Beijing’s efforts to twin its energy security plans with the need to boost the economy via infrastructure spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.