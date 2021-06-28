(Bloomberg) -- Seattle and Portland posted their hottest recorded temperatures over the weekend and both are set to hit new peaks on Monday as unprecedented heat threatens to bake the Pacific Northwest for another seven days.

Seattle had its warmest day in the history books Sunday with a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) and could climb as high as 107 to 111 Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Oregon’s largest city reached 112 Sunday, breaking the all-time high of 108 set Saturday, and U.S. forecasters say it could reach 114 Monday.

The warmth in the usually more temperate Northwest is building under a so-called heat dome that may have been exacerbated by climate change. Kinks in the jet stream have pinned summer weather in place, leading to heat waves and drought, plus storms and flooding elsewhere -- and underscoring the risks authorities expect to intensify through the season.

An excessive heat warning is also in effect for Northern California, where temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 113 degrees. The state’s power grid operator has warned that it may need to ask for conservation to avoid rolling outages.

The weather frying the Northwest also poured heavy rain across central states and will bring a heat wave to New York and the Northeast, with a string of coming days rising to the 90s. New York’s Central Park should reach 92 Monday and the highs should stay above 90 through Wednesday. Heat advisories stretch from Philadelphia to Bangor, Maine, where humidity will make temperatures feel more like 100 or higher.

Flood warnings cover parts of eastern New Mexico and west Texas, as well as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan as cooler air and rain soak those regions. Low temperatures in Oregon and Washington are actually higher in some instances than the warmest readings across the central U.S., according to Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

“What is occurring in the Northwest is anchoring what is happening in the Midwest and the southern High Plains,” Oravec said. “The whole pattern is very stagnant.”

Counties across the Northwest have opened cooling centers to help residents beat the heat in a region with fewer homes have air conditioners compared with other parts of the country. Nationwide, heat-related deaths average more than 600 each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories stretch across seven Western states from Washington to Arizona. They also cover a large part of western Canada, extending up the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories near the Arctic Circle, according to Environment Canada.The heat in the Northwest is similar to the pattern that led to a California heat wave earlier in June, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections. “The unusual waviness of the jet stream was associated with a pattern we have been seeing more often in summer, which has been connected to human-caused climate change,” Masters said.

