(Bloomberg) -- Engineers have been called in to to repair a surface defect at London Luton Airport’s runway caused by Monday’s high temperatures amid a heat wave that looks set to shatter records.

The airport is working to resume operations as soon as possible, it said in a Tweet.

The heat wave is having a knock-on effect on transport with operators cutting services and warning of delays. Bloomberg News measured a temperature on the tube in the capital of 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Easyjet Plc is headquartered at Luton airport. The departures page for the transport hub showed delays of about an hour for most flights.

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.