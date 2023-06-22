(Bloomberg) -- A hot-weather blast will take hold of London this weekend, with parts of the south and east of the UK facing a potential heat wave.

The mercury could peak at 32C (89.6F) or even 33C in the southeast on Sunday, the country’s Met Office said in a statement. Temperatures will remain high overnight. That’s a sharp contrast to Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northwest England and northern Wales, where heavy rain is set to dominate.

Europe is bracing for another scorching summer as climate change brings increasingly extreme weather conditions. Last year, a historic drought and deadly heat waves dried up rivers, hit crops and caused wildfires, pushing the region’s infrastructure to the brink and contributing to volatility in energy and commodity prices.

A heat wave is when there are at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the long-term daily maximum levels, according to the forecaster’s website. The hot weather will potentially boost demand for energy to keep buildings cool.

Separately, the UK’s Health Security Agency issued a heat-health yellow alert for parts of the country from Friday, signaling risks for people over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions.

