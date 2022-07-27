(Bloomberg) -- Marston’s Plc says sales of food at its pubs weakened over the past month due to the hot weather, with customers instead opting to cool down by buying drinks.

Beverage sales continued to grow and the operator is cautiously optimistic that demand will remain similar across the summer despite soaring inflation, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the UK spiraled last week, reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time. Parts of London would have faced a blackout except for the decision to pay a record price to import electricity, Bloomberg Opinion’s Javier Blas wrote on Monday.

Marston’s said the war in Ukraine means electricity costs are expected to be about £2 million higher than previously guided for the second half of the financial year.

The company also said:

Like-for-like sales in the last 16 weeks to July 23 are 1% below the 2019 financial year

The group’s electricity rates for winter 2022 have been fixed at a cost of 3 million pounds in the 2023 financial year

It also fixed the gas price until the end of March 2025.

