You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 27, 2023
Heat Wave Turns Deadly in Northern Mexico in Pandemic Deja Vu
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A record-setting heat wave in northern Mexico is being blamed for a surge in deaths.
Reports of heat-related fatalities have become a political issue in Mexico, where President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has scoffed at the idea of a significant number of casualties tied to extreme weather, citing Health Ministry data last week showing only eight such deaths all year. The controversy has echoes to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when government officials were accused of underreporting deaths.
An official from the civil registration office in the northern state of Nuevo Leon said that in the past two weeks, 850 deaths were recorded tied to heat stroke, the newspaper Milenio reported. A later story by the outlet said the number was wrong. An email seeking comment from health officials in the state went unanswered.
Read more: Cancun Hotels Wade Through Heat Dome With Intermittent Power
The spike in deaths has left funeral homes in the country’s industrial hub overwhelmed. A majority of victims are elderly and officially listed as dying from heart attacks, according to workers at several funeral homes around Monterrey, the state capital. The number of bodies arriving last week was about triple the typical amount, creating a backlog that’s resulted in delayed funerals, said the workers, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to journalists.
While the accompanying death certificates often list “myocardial infarction” — a heart attack — as the cause of death, funeral home employees say many of the victims seem to have died from heat stroke or severe dehydration.
Read more: Mexico’s Power Grid on Alert as Weeks-Long Heat Dome Persists
High temperatures in Monterrey have exceeded 100F (38C) every day since June 13, with the heat topping out at 109F on June 21. Forecasts call for highs in the upper- and mid-90s over the next week.
--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:42
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
-
5:09
Snowflake eyes growth in Canada, expands Toronto engineering hub
-
8:57
Bank stocks need to recover before the TSX can go higher this year: Technical strategist
-
5:16
Inflation on mortgage rate interest costs hits a record high
-
9:14
Women can benefit from investing for their needs: Ellevest CEO
-
6:44
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?