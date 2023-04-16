(Bloomberg) -- Careers in the medical field are less likely to be affected by Artificial Intelligence than those in tech of finance over the longer term, the latest MLIV Pulse survey with 678 respondents shows.

Among employers hiring now, hard skills, such as data analysis and coding, are less valuable than communication, according to the survey conducted April 10-14 globally among Bloomberg News readers on the terminal and online.

