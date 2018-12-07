Heather Nauert Will Replace Haley as UN Ambassador, Trump Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he’ll nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be his next United Nations ambassador, replacing Nikki Haley.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said Nauert is “very talented, very smart, very quick and I think she will be respected by all.”

Prior to joining the State Department last year, the 48-year-old Nauert several years as an anchor and correspondent for Fox News, including on the “Fox and Friends” show watched by Trump.

While she doesn’t have extensive foreign policy experience, Nauert built a strong rapport with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, accompanying him on trips to Pyongyang and the recent Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires last week.

