(Bloomberg) -- Heathrow Airport is aware of a “systems failure impacting the e-gates, which are staffed & operated by Border Force,” it said in a tweet on Friday.

“This issue is impacting a number of ports of entry and is not an isolated issue at Heathrow,” the airport said, adding that its teams are working with Border Force to find a solution “as quickly as possible.”

Manchester Airport also said in a tweet it was impacted by the “national outage”.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.