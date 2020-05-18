(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. should work with the European Union and the U.S. on an international safety standard to reopen the air-travel industry, the head of London Heathrow airport said.

Quarantines can’t be applied indefinitely or across the board, Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in an interview with Sky News on Sunday. Country pairs with low coronavirus transmission rates could have free-flowing travel, with tighter controls kept in place for high-risk destinations, he said.

“That’s the kind of thing we should be thinking for the next phase in about a month or so,” the CEO said. “It’s not good the U.K. having a health passport if another country has an entirely different system.”

The U.K. government’s plan to introduce a 14-day quarantine for arrivals to the U.K. could leave the country out of kilter with others, Holland-Kaye said. Passenger levels have slumped 97%, down to 5,000 a day from 250,000, he added.

Heathrow is conducting health-screening trials that can be part of the solution, the airport said Sunday. Options that could be considered include an immunity passport for those tested for antibodies built up to resist the virus as well as thermal imaging at the point of deparature.

“We are encouraging government to adopt a common international standard, working with other countries so that traffic can start to flow in a more normal way between low risk countries,” Holland-Kaye said.

