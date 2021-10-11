(Bloomberg) -- London Heathrow airport called on the U.K. to mandate the use of sustainable aviation fuels, as the industry seeks support in lowering carbon emissions while avoiding a curtailment in air travel.

The airport is seeking other policies that would scale up the production of SAF in the country, including a price-support mechanism and loan guarantees, according to a statement Monday.

The airport’s demand comes as debate intensifies over how to tackle the challenge of lowering air travel’s carbon footprint -- and who pays for it. Last week, the airline industry’s main lobby group adopted a target of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis by 2050.

Increasingly, the industry has rallied around SAF -- which the latest jets can easily accommodate -- as one way to cut back on the use of conventional fuel. However, it is expensive and still produced in only limited amounts. Without uniform rules, carriers that push ahead with the new technology will be at an economic disadvantage.

“We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation,” Heathrow Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said in the statement.

He called on the U.K. to set an example as it hosts the coming COP26 climate conference at the end of this month, and said an acceleration of SAF use “will protect the benefits of flying for future generations.”

Pre-pandemic, the global aviation industry caused about 2% of all CO2 emissions. The sharp drop resulting from the outbreak is likely to be temporary. Airlines which borrowed heavily and have been selling stock to weather the downturn are now under pressure to return to previous levels of flying.

Breakthrough technology like hydrogen-powered planes remain years away.

