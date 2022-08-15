(Bloomberg) -- London Heathrow airport extended a capacity cap through the end of the summer season as the UK’s biggest hub contends with a prolonged labor shortage at ground-handling firms.

Following consultation with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing passengers will now apply until Oct. 29, Heathrow said in a statement Monday.

The airport said the measure will support “more reliable and resilient passenger journeys,” reiterating that there have been fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags since curbs were introduced.

Airports across western Europe have been plagued by staffing shortfalls and union turmoil for many weeks, prompting moves to cap capacity and slim down timetables to deliver a reduced number of flights that operate with less disruption. Heathrow’s move to extend curbs comes after Amsterdam’s Schiphol hub said earlier this month that its limits would run through October.

Heathrow has called on airlines and the ground handlers they employ to take a more aggressive approach to hiring and increase pay if necessary after actions by the airport greatly reduced a deficit of security personnel.

Heathrow, the main base of British Airways, said in its release that the cap could be lifted early if improved staffing bolsters operations, though Chief Executive Officer John Holland-Kaye said previously that measures may need to remain in place through next summer.

(Updates with Schiphol cap in fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.