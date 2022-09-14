(Bloomberg) -- Flights from London Heathrow airport will be disrupted during the transfer of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin for her lying-in-state, with more upheaval likely next week when her funeral takes place.

Departures face delays and adjustments for almost two hours from 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Heathrow said. The measures are aimed at ensuring an absence of jet-engine noise as a gun carriage takes the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, with King Charles walking behind.

Planes leaving the hub west of London are still departing eastbound, according to a spokesman, a routing which, though taking them over the city, allows them to peel away as they climb. Were aircraft to land from the east they’d need to fly for longer at a low altitude above the center of the capital.

London City airport also said that flights will be delayed.

Similar disruption at Heathrow is expected Monday, though measures may need to be in place for longer as the former monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey will be followed by the coffin’s transfer to St George’s Chapel in Windsor. That route will take the procession close to the airport.

Long-distance bus operator National Express Group Plc said services to and from Victoria Coach Station will move to Wembley Stadium on Monday due to road closures for the funeral.

London’s public-transport system is under strain as thousands prepare to pay their last respects. People began lining up Tuesday to file past the coffin during the lying-in-state, which begins at 5pm and will continue 24 hours a day until Monday.

Extra trains into the capital are being laid on, some of them operating overnight. Among Tube stations, Westminster, Victoria and Green Park are expected to be busiest, while St. James’s Park, closest to Wednesday’s route, closed from 10 a.m.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.