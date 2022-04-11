(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Heathrow: London’s busiest airport reported passenger levels in March that were the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Demand is being driven by weekend breaks and school vacations, fueled by vouchers from canceled trips

U.K. GDP: The U.K. economy grew less than expected in February after industrial production and construction shrank.

Ascential Plc: The media and consultancy company said it is in the early stages of evaluating the benefits of separating some parts of the group.

The statement appeared to confirm a Sky News report over the weekend that said the company is considering separating its digital operations and listing them in the U.S.

Treatt Plc: The flavor and fragrance manufacturer said its “healthier living” categories will help deliver materially stronger margins in the second half of the year.

Outside The City

Rishi Sunak asked for a formal review into whether he properly declared his financial interests, which he hopes will help draw a line under the issue. It comes after his wife, Akshata Murthy, said she would pay U.K. taxes on foreign income, following criticism of her non-domicile status, and after it emerged Sunak held a U.S. green card while chancellor.

Meanwhile, Britons bound for sunnier climes are bracing for renewed travel chaos. Last weekend saw scenes of near meltdown at the Port of Dover and Manchester airport, as the first weekend of the Easter vacation period brought a massive increase in passenger traffic to facilities unable to cope due to worker and equipment shortages.

In Case You Missed It

London & Country Mortgages Ltd. is in talks with Habito about a possible combination to create one of the U.K.’s largest mortgage brokers, according to people familiar with the matter. The firms are keen to combine London & Country’s army of over-the-phone advisers with Habito’s online technology platforms, the people said.

Looking Ahead

Deliveroo Plc and EasyJet Plc are both reporting results tomorrow. Both companies were heavily affected by the pandemic, and the impact of high prices will also be in focus.

Unemployment figures are also expected at 7 a.m. tomorrow, as the U.K. suffers coronavirus and Brexit-related staffing challenges, particularly in the hospitality sector.

