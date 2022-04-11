(Bloomberg) -- London’s Heathrow airport will ramp up hiring “as fast as possible” after passenger numbers surged last month to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The 4.2 million travelers passing through the facility during March represents a more than seven-fold jump from a year earlier, according to a statement Monday.

The hub, once Europe’s busiest, is racing to hire 12,000 new workers to meet demand after the U.K. lifted curbs on travel. It said it expects a summer travel season that could approach 2019 levels at its peak.

“It is fantastic to see the airport coming back to life after two years,” said John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive officer of Heathrow in the statement.

The rapid turnaround underscores the pressure on Heathrow and other airports to ramp up operations quickly after two years of stops and starts. Demand was driven by U.K. holidaymakers going overseas, the airport said in a filing.

