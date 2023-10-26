(Bloomberg) -- London Heathrow Airport raised its 2023 forecast for passenger traffic and cash flow, saying business travel is almost back to pre-pandemic levels and volumes with Asia are on the rebound.

The hub, among Europe’s largest, marked progress on several fronts as it reported strong quarterly results over the peak summer season and predicted a full recovery next year from the Covid-19 shock.

Corporate travel now accounts for a 30% share of traffic, close to the one-third share it accounted for before the health crisis, Chief Financial Officer Javier Echave said in an interview. Transit with China is leading the recovery with Asia, he said.

“We have seen all segments, all geographies bouncing back to 2019 levels,” Echave said. “We’re in the final decimal places, pretty much back to our best.”

The new 2023 forecast of 79.3 million passengers compares with a prior target of 74 to 78 million. In 2019, Heathrow served a record 80.9 million people.

With the passenger flows recovering, the airport raised its forecast for adjusted 2023 Ebitda by 12% to £2.2 billion ($2.7 billion). The increased cash flow bodes well for Heathrow’s finances, including £14.7 billion in nominal net debt. Its average cost of debt averaged 10.35% as of Sept. 30, including index-linked accretion.

Still, the adjusted loss before tax of 19 million pounds brings Heathrow close to breakeven for the first nine months of 2023.

Echave said he was “very keen” to restore dividends suspended during the pandemic. Doing so would require meeting cost and investment guidelines set by the regulator, and returning Heathrow to a healthy financial position, he said.

The company said it expects to pay no dividend for 2023.

